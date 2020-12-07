Attorney General Morrisey diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The attorney general issued the following statement Monday.
“Fellow West Virginians, last week I was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. I am currently quarantining at home, where I am receiving breathing and medical treatments.
“I am feeling better today, and as such I am busy working from home. Make no mistake about it, this can be a nasty virus, especially for those who are elderly or may be immunocompromised.
“Keep the faith West Virginia. As your attorney general, I’m excited to continue fighting to protect our jobs, to keep our people safe and to uphold our constitutional rights. I hope to be back in the office in the very near future.”
