Attorney General Morrisey speaks out against 22-state coal-fired plant lawsuit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Twenty-two states announced today they are suing the Trump administration over its decision to ease restrictions on coal-fired power plants, but West Virginia isn’t one of them.

The suit says the EPA issued a new rule in June allowing states more leeway in deciding upgrades for coal-fired plants. The states behind the lawsuit, all with Democratic Attorneys Generals, say the rules violate the Federal Clean Air Act.

Late today, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his fellow Attorneys Generals’ are “dead wrong” in their interpretation of the clean air act and said, ” West Virginia will fight this 22-state big government ‘power grab’ lawsuit.”