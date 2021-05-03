Countdown to Tax Day
Attorney general’s office offers consumer outreach sessions

West Virginia

by: The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A consumer outreach and compliance specialist from the West Virginia attorney general’s office will meet with Metro Valley residents this month.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office says Danielle Adams will discuss consumer-related issues and answer questions.

The events all run from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The stops will be Wednesday and May 28 at Putnam County Public Library in Hurricane, May 14 at Ceredo-Kenova Memorial Library in Kenova, May 19 at Panera Bread outdoor patio in Hurricane, May 20 at Putnam County Chamber of Commerce in Hurricane, May 21 at Wayne Public Library and May 25 at Milton Public Library.

