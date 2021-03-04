Attorneys General allege house resolution undermines election integrity

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a coalition of attorneys general who are calling upon congressional leaders to stop legislation that would allegedly “undermine the integrity of U.S. elections.”

Morrisey’s office says the coalition, led by Indiana’s attorney general is arguing House Resolution 1 takes away from the constitutional rights of the states to regulate elections, giving that right to the federal government. The legislation is currently before Congress.

“The Act takes a one-sided approach to governing and usurps states’ authority over elections,” the coalition wrote. “With confidence in elections at a record low, the country’s focus should be on building trust in the electoral process.”

The coalition sent its letter late Wednesday afternoon saying the resolution would “amount to an unconstitutional override of state election laws” as it would allegedly require states to implement mail-in and curbside voting, to accept late ballots and conduct redistricting through unelected commissions. The coalition also claims the legislation would cause issues with the states’ abilities to maintain updated accurate voter rolls.

Attorneys general from states West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Utah joined Indiana’s attorney general in the coalition.