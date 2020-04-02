Coronavirus Updates

Attorneys seek temporary injunction for inmates at higher risk of COVID-19

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

Attorneys representing inmates in West Virginia’s regional prisons and jails will be in federal court Monday arguing the state isn’t doing enough to protect them.

The lawyers are seeking a temporary injunction for the immediate release of inmates with chronic medical conditions who are at greater risk during the pandemic. They also say there should be a release of enough inmates to ensure the health and safety of other inmates and correctional staff.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories