Attorneys seek temporary injunction for inmates at higher risk of COVID-19

Attorneys representing inmates in West Virginia’s regional prisons and jails will be in federal court Monday arguing the state isn’t doing enough to protect them.

The lawyers are seeking a temporary injunction for the immediate release of inmates with chronic medical conditions who are at greater risk during the pandemic. They also say there should be a release of enough inmates to ensure the health and safety of other inmates and correctional staff.

