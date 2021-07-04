ATV crash leaves one dead, another injured

MASONTOWN, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia resident has been taken to the hospital, and another dead, after an ATV crash this weekend.

Saturday evening, officials were dispatched to an ATV crash near Masontown, Preston County, West Virginia.

When they arrived, officials saw a two passenger, Polaris RZR in the yard of a home. There was also a deceased man, later identified as 35-year old, Jeremy Adili near the home.

The second passenger in the crash was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

It was determined the driver of the ATV was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected; the passenger was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.