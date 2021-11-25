Audit: More oversight needed on West Virginia state licensing boards

“3D render and image composing: Topographic Map of West Virginia. Including state borders, rivers and accurate longitude/latitude lines. High resolution available! High quality relief structure!Relief texture and satellite images courtesy of NASA. Further data source courtesy of CIA World Data Bank II database.Related images:” (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A recently released legislative audit found that the state’s professional and occupational licensing boards ended the 2020-21 budget year with balances totaling more than $436 million dollars.

According to The Charleston Gazette-Mail, the audit reported that the overwhelming majority of the state’s 791 special revenue accounts for the various panels have no strict limit on their balance amounts. Meanwhile, 10 boards that do have statutory limits on their budget surplus were out of compliance.

The audit recommended state lawmakers create maximum balances for each account, as well as give the Legislature authority to “sweep” excess funds and redirect the money to other state funding needs.