Authorities warn of potential hazard of THC infused edibles to kids

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – United States Attorney Mike Stuart has issued a warning that THC-infused edibles are being packaged in a manner that is appealing to kids. Parents and caregivers need to be aware of this fake candy and potential other THC infused products containing, in some cases, potent levels of THC. Stuart advises that parents and caregivers be vigilant to ensure the safety of consumable products that could be ingested, intentionally or innocently, by their children.

Members of an Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Initiative say that on June 15th, 2019, they intercepted a package containing 7.5 lbs. of THC infused candy. The package originated in California and was headed for Florida when they got a hold of. Both packages of candy had clear warnings to keep out of reach of children and animals, however, the packaging was almost identical to commercially available products.

“Trick or Treat will never be the same again. This fake “candy” is all trick and no treat. It is packaged like candy. It looks like popular candy. It tastes like candy. But, instead, it is a very powerful and potent way to get high. Any unsuspecting child or teenager could easily stumble along a package and innocently eat it not realizing the potency of the THC infused in the product. The average marijuana joint contains .3 grams of THC. This fake “candy” contains nearly 35% more THC than an entire average joint. It is outrageous that this powerful drug is marketed to children. Parenting is challenge enough without having to check a child’s candy for potent levels of THC. This just means parents will have to work double duty on Halloween. I want to personally thank AHIDTA for its initiative and its interdiction of this dangerous product.” United States Attorney Mike Stuart

The Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Initiative says that although states with legal cannabis have either passed legislation or are in the process of presenting legislation regulating the appearance of THC-infused products, THC-infused edibles are still being packaged in a manner that is appealing to youth. It is recommended that all packaging resembling commercial candy be inspected by an adult prior to consumption by youth.

