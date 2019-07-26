Award Winning “Momaw” Shares Pickle Recipe

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia’s favorite “Momaw” is back, this time teaching WOWK 13 News how to make homemade pickles.

We first introduced you to Ella Hoffman as she walked 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley through the process of making homemade peach jam.

“I love canning and pickling,” Momaw said with a smile. “Your an individual and you get to decide what to do. You’re in charge of the process, and I like that,” she added with a laugh.

A Simple Process

From start to finish, the whole process takes about 5 hours, because you have to let the cucumbers soak in pickling salt and ice for 3 hours. Miss Ella says it is important to be patient.

“It is not a hard process,” she explained. “You just have to be patient, you can’t rush it.”

Step 1: Wash you cucumbers

We started by washing the cucumbers in very hot water… Miss Ella likes her water hot! She uses pickling cucumber from a garden, but you could also use regular cucumbers if that is all you have. We used probably the equivalent to a gallon of cucumbers which made about 7 jars or so.

Step 2: Slice Cucumbers

Miss Ella prefers to slice her cucumbers by hand. She says the should be about a quarter-inch thick. Over the years, her husband has bought her many machines to help with this process, but she prefers to do it by hand.

You can slice them up and down to go with a sandwich, or you can slice them to put on a sandwich… whichever you prefer!

Step 3: Let cucumbers pickle for 3 hours

This step is important!

You must mix your sliced pickles with 1/3 C. of pickling salt and some ice. Let that sit for 3 hours…. not a second less!

Step 4: Wash and prep your jars

In the meantime, you should prep your jars and or cans. Miss Ella preps her by washing them in extremely hot water. She then fills each one with hot water to prevent them from cracking when filled with hot pickles.

Step 5: Mix Cucumbers and Pickling Mixture

Bring 5 cups of sugar, 3 cups of cider vinegar, 1.5 teaspoons of turmeric, 1.5 teaspoons of celery seed, and tablespoons of mustard seed to a boil. Once the mixture is boiling add your cucumbers. Stir on high heat!

Step 6: Transfer pickles into jar

This one pretty much explains itself, right? We used a funnel to make sure we didn’t make a mess! Fill the jar the whole way up.

Step 7: Seal lids, put jar in hot water bath

Again… pretty self-explanatory, right? Wipe the top of the can/jar to make sure it is clean then seal tightly. This ensures that the jars are tightly sealed. Keep them in the hot water for 5 minutes.

Step 8: Let cool, label with love & enjoy!

This one explains itself. Be careful, the jars will be hot! Miss Ella says you should always label your jars with love!

Are you going to try this recipe? Let us know what you think!