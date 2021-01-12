Baby boom or bust in the tri-state?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Early in the pandemic, many joked that quarantine would be the cause of the next baby boom. Nine months later, doctors across the country are delivering news of a baby bust.

In March and April, almost everything was closed, there was nothing to do and indoor activities quickly ran thin, so as a result, an increase in pregnancies down the line was expected, even by doctors.

Local OB/GYN Dr. David Patton, M.D. said he fully anticipated a baby boom and prepared his own practice for overflowing maternity ward.

“The big baby boom after World War II, all those guys had been gone for a long, long time, so that was kind of obvious why that happened… you would think [COVID-19] if anything, would have caused one.”

At CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital, the number of babies delivered in 2020 for the months of November and December are down by as much as 12-percent compared to 2019.

As for Dr. Patton’s practice in Charleston, recent birth rates are up 15-18% compared to 2019.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, birth rates have continued to decrease over the last five years nationally and there is no exact indicator why. Many doctors have their theories, such a favorable use of long-term birth control methods.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.