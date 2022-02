CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Submissions for bands that wish to play during Live on the Levee are due today, Feb. 15, 2022, at 5 p.m.

You can apply on their website.

According to previous press releases, you can also email your submission to lotlbands@cityofcharleston.org.

For vendors, the deadline is March 15, 2022, at 5 p.m.