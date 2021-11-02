Barbour County man sentenced to 115 years minimum in prison for sexual abuse

PHILIPPI, WV (WBOY) — A man found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2018 has been sentenced to a minimum of 115 years in prison.

Keith Walker

According to Barbour County Prosecutor Thomas Hoxie, Keith Walker, 35, of Philippi, was sentenced before Barbour County Circuit Judge Shawn Nines on Tuesday morning.

Nines sentenced Walker to an indeterminant sentence of 115 to 375 years in prison; an indeterminant sentence means that Walker will be required to serve at least 115 years before is he eligible for parole, Hoxie said.

Walker was found guilty of the charges of two counts of first-degree sexual assault, five counts of sexual abuse by a custodian, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of display of obscene material to a minor on July 29.

Walker remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.