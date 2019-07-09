Battle over Obamacare center stage in Tri-state

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) – A mock trial at the State Capitol held by heath care advocates, laid out the consequences they believe would occur if the Affordable Care Act known as “Obamacare” is overturned by the courts. People with preexisting medical conditions testified.

“Without affordable health care, people are now living without insulin because they can’t afford it,” said Susan Minnerly, a diabetic.

“At the age of 47 I was battling breast cancer,” said Kristen O’Sullivan, a cancer patient who lost medical coverage.

According to the Urban Institute: 162,000 West Virginians will lose coverage if the Affordable Care Act is overturned by the courts. 741,000 will lose coverage in Ohio, and 379,000 will be dropped in Kentucky.

“And some of those people will die. So this is really a life and death struggle in trying to keep the Affordable Care Act the law of the land,” said Gary Zuckett, of West Virginia Citizens Action.

The mock trial featured an empty chair for Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who has joined West Virginia with 19 states in a lawsuit to overturn Obamacare, because of skyrocketing premiums. Kentucky is on the other side of fight, trying to keep Obamacare. Morrisey insists preexisting conditions will stay covered.

“This is about scare tactics and an opportunity for the left to advance a socialist agenda. No one, and i repeat no one, wants to eliminate protection for preexisting conditions,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, (R) West Virginia.

A Court of Appeals hearing in Louisiana is being held this week.

A ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals is likely to come by September, but no matter what that court decides, this case on Obamacare is likely headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.