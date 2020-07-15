Battle over who counts and collects COVID-19 data

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — President Trump ordered hospitals and other medical professionals report COVID-19 data directly to the White House, and not the CDC, the Centers for Disease Control.

Trump has called the accuracy of CDC data into question. West Virginia has promised to comply.

“I just got a note and it said, ‘today President Trump has asked the National Guard to obtain data, collect data from the hospitals and everything,” said Gov. Jim Justice, R-WV

Justice says the National Guard has been collecting all the data on testing and results since the pandemic began, so it is already in a good position to report data to the White House. But others say the CDC has a long history of crunching the numbers, and it should stay there.

“Not only as a physician do I value CDC, but as a general citizen I value everything that they do, and I don’t think that needs to be changed in the middle of the game,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

“I’m concerned about that because I think our health system – if I look at our county health, the state health, the CDC – they’ve had years of experience collecting data,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV.

Justice also took time again today, to urge all West Virginians to wear masks, especially in buildings.

“The Democratic Caucus of the House of Delegates wrote the Governor a letter asking him to call the Legislature into Special Session to help with COVID-19 policies and spending. The Governor said he is not inclined to do that,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories