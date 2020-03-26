BCSE shares child support services information during pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Child Support Enforcement says it strongly encourages customers to refrain from in-person visits to BCSE county offices and to instead contact them by email as most employees are now working remotely.

County email addresses can be found by clicking the county name or location on the map located at the BCSE page of the WVDHHR website. The BCSE says its phone system has been overwhelmed due to an increased volume of calls and customers will have shorter wait times and quicker responses by emailing their county office.

Other online services available through the BCSE website include the ability to complete and submit applications for services, check payment information, and make payments. The website also provides links to contact BCSE Customer Services and the Employer Relations Unit, according to the BCSE.

All child support payments received are processed in the normal course of business, the BCSE says. West Virginia Family Courts are currently only conducting emergency hearings which limits the availability of BCSE enforcement actions.

For customers who pay child support and are experiencing interruptions in income, BCSE has an automatic match with unemployment filings. The BCSE system sends an automated notice to unemployment to withhold support payments from benefits. Customers do not need to take any action.

