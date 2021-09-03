Be prepared to stop at DUI checkpoints over Labor Day Weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and many of us celebrate with family and friends. But it’s also one of the deadliest times on the road.

“When you’re caught by the police and getting arrested, that would be the best-case scenario. Honestly, I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve seen DUI crashes, DUI fatalities, it’s not worth it,” said Corporal B.A. Lowe, West Virginia State Police.

Drunk driving can cost you thousands of dollars in penalties and legal fees. It can also cause accidents and deaths.

“Don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle, if you do get behind the wheel, think twice before driving,” said Patrolman Jerome Owens, Charleston Police Department.

Police say you can avoid problems by simply not drinking and driving and find a safe ride home.

“We have options around here as far as Uber, Lyft, friends, family, find a ride,” said Lowe.

State and local law enforcement say you should be prepared to stop at a DUI checkpoint this weekend, and extra officers will be patrolling. If you are driving sober this weekend, some signs of impaired driving to look out for include:

“It can be excessive speed to slow speed, changes in speeding up, slowing down significantly, failing to maintain their lanes, crossing the lines, weaving, drifting, braking suddenly for no reason,” said Lowe.

Whether you plan on drinking or not, police tell you to think of yourself or a loved one’s safety first before you get behind the wheel.

