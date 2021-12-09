Beckley man pleads guilty to child pornography

BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – A Raleigh County man has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge in court.

The plea agreement and statements made in court say Thomas John Mills, 36, of Beckley, admitted to coercing a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct to create images and videos of the conduct between March and October 2020.

The United States Department of Justice says Mills had the girl take and send him pictures and videos as well as had her “participate in live video chats where he told her to engage in sexually explicit conduct.”

The DOJ says Mills pleaded guilty to the charge of production of child pornography. He faces at least 15 and up to 30 years in prison and will be sentenced March 25, 2022.