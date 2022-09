BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Travel Plaza on I-77 is closed following a fire.

According to David Wriston, Fire Chief of the Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started as a grease fire in Burger King. Employees called 911 and evacuated. Wriston said the fire was contained within 30 minutes.

Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department and Coal City Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.

Wriston added the Travel Plaza is closed.