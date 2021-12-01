Behind the scenes: Salvation Army Clarksburg warehouse for Angel Tree donations

It’s not the most beautiful sight, but the bags are full of gifts for adopted angels on the Salvation Army Clarksburg’s Angel Tree. (WBOY Image)

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – You’ve heard about the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, but what happens when you adopt an angel you see in a newscast or one from the tree at the mall?

12 News got a behind-the-scenes look at the Salvation Army’s warehouse in Clarksburg, where all of the donations from across Harrison County will come to be sorted.

Before that sorting even begins, the Angel Tree operation starts back in October when anyone interested in getting assistance fills out a series of forms, including what a kid wants, needs and their clothing sizes.

At the Clarksburg location, the Salvation Army this year is providing for 478 families, equaling out to 973 children.

After the applications are processed, the Salvation Army works to put the angels in the public’s eye–utilizing malls, Walmart stores and our newscasts every day.

Once someone adopts an angel and the gifts are brought to the place the angel was adopted from, the donation is transported to the warehouse in Clarksburg, where volunteers will first unpack all the gifts to make sure the child received what they needed or wanted.

A Salvation Army Clarksburg volunteer sorts through a donation for an angel who was adopted on the Angel Tree. (WBOY Image)

If more is needed, the volunteers can add to the collection from the toy room or clothing room, which is stocked thanks to donations throughout the year and the kettlebells you see outside of stores around the holidays.

Those same rooms become a store for those angels who are not adopted. As the organization says, they will not let one child slip through the cracks, and everyone will get a Christmas.

Major Tonya Roberts, one of the pastors for the Salvation Army Clarksburg, said she’s worked at several other Salvation Army locations, but none are as stocked as the Clarksburg location.

After all of the donations for a child are checked through, they are bagged up and sent in order based on their codes. Codes that have the same number but one is ‘A’ and one is ‘B’, are siblings.

“It’s awesome to see and to see the expression on moms’ faces when they come through to get their gifts. Even in the last two years, as we’ve had to do a drive-thru, just appreciation when it’s loaded in their car. To say ‘thank you, it means a lot to me.’ So, we’re grateful that we can be able to be a blessing to others,” said Major Roberts.

The last day for the Salvation Army to accept donations for angels is Dec. 10, and distribution day is Dec. 16 for families.

If you would like to adopt an angel, you can check out the list that 12 News features on its newscast every day here.

You can also visit their Salvation Army Clarksburg’s website here, or give them a call at 304-622-2360.