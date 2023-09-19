CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A place where monumental decisions are made is getting an upgrade for the first time in almost thirty years.

Renovations of the West Virginia House of Delegates Chamber are underway and expected to cost millions of dollars, according to House Clerk Steve Harrison.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Anybody who sits in the Chamber for a long period of time, you see the peeling paint, the worn carpet,” said Harrison. “I think anybody that has been in the Chamber very much can see that it’s a very much needed project.”

Old chairs sit outside the Chamber Scaffolding floor to ceiling inside the Chamber

West Virginia’s Capitol building has been around for 91 years. The last time the Chamber saw a major renovation was in 1995.

According to Harrison, this project will include new paint, carpet, chairs and some technology improvements. In total, it’s expected to cost $2.3 million.

“We’re putting up new, better sound panels, more sound panels to absorb the sound that is bouncing around, new microphones, new speakers,” Harrison said. “We think that will improve the sound for the delegates and guests.”

Most recently the Capitol building’s rotunda and upper inner dome were upgraded. That project took about two and a half years. According to Harrison, this project is expected to be done by early December before the 2024 Legislative Session.