CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A well-known and beloved member of the clergy in West Virginia has passed away.

A spokesman for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says Father Patrick McDonough has died.

To many he was simply known as “Father Patrick.”

For many years he has been Pastor of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Saint Albans.

Father Patrick’s funeral will likely be next week, but an official announcement has not been made at this time. The spokesperson for the Diocese tells WOWK 13 News Bishop Mark Brennan will travel to Saint Albans for the funeral Mass.