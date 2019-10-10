Ben Salango announces for West Virginia Governor

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango made it official, jumping into a crowded field for governor that now includes six Democrats and three Republicans. Salango is a trial lawyer, who has been on the county commission for three years.

“Serving as a lawyer for as many years, representing people in West Virginia, standing up for people makes me different than the others. Serving as a county commissioner and actually bringing economic development into Kanawha County and throughout the Kanawha Valley has been important to me,” said Commissioner Ben Salango, (D) Candidate for WV Governor.

Salango is best known as the driving force behind the regional Shawnee Sports Complex that is bringing many youth soccer tournaments to West Virginia. That brought him the endorsement of a fellow county commissioner.

“Well think about that project. It started from concept to being built in less than 18 months. We still have schools that need to be built after floods. We’ve got people in Kanawha County that still don’t have a home. Ben Salango knows how to get things done,” said Kent Carper, President

Kanawha County Commission.

Salango’s wife Tara is a Circuit Court Judge, and they have two sons. His chief Democratic opponents are State Senator Ron Stollings, a physician, and child health care advocate Stephen Smith.

“Whichever Democrat wins the nomination for governor will have a very big challenge in a very red state, especially if President Trump and Senator Shelley Moore Capito are at the top of the ballot. Any Democrat would likely have to win a large number of independent voters to become governor,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporters