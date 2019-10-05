Ben Salango joins governor’s race

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Another democrat is getting in the race for West Virginia governor. Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango will join the campaign for the state’s top job next week.

Salanago was appointed to the Kanawha County Commission in 2017 and then was elected to a full-term in 2018. The 46-year old attorney is best known for guiding the creation of the “Shawnee Sports Complex.”

State Senator Ron Stolling and child advocate Stephen Smith are also running as democrats in the May primary.

