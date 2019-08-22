Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Morgantown

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks to audience members during a campaign stop at Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Eileen Meslar/Telegraph Herald via AP)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Senator Bernie Sanders will be coming to Morgantown on Monday, August 26, 2019, to host a rally. Senator Sanders is set to speak at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place, specifically focusing on his comprehensive Workplace Democracy plan and Green New Deal policy.

The Workplace Democracy plan will focus on increasing union membership in his first term. Senator Sanders’ Green New Deal policy highlights the topics of global warming and has hopes of creating 20 million new jobs.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with the event to follow at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public and admission is provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.