Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in West Virginia using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in West Virginia.

You may also like: People who retire comfortably avoid these financial advisor mistakes

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jackson County

– Population: 28,907

– Median home value: $130,600 (77% own)

– Median rent: $650 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $47,837

– Top places to live: Ripley (B)

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Monroe County

– Population: 13,401

– Median home value: $107,900 (79% own)

– Median rent: $626 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $38,540

– Top places to live: Peterstown (C+)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Wayne County

– Population: 40,303

– Median home value: $99,100 (73% own)

– Median rent: $662 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $37,988

– Top places to live: Lavalette (B+), Ceredo (B-), Kenova (C+)

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Randolph County

– Population: 28,930

– Median home value: $110,300 (72% own)

– Median rent: $655 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $43,320

– Top places to live: Elkins (B), Womelsdorf (Coalton) (C), Valley Head (C)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lewis County

– Population: 16,166

– Median home value: $104,200 (72% own)

– Median rent: $648 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $39,908

– Top places to live: Weston (C+)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Doddridge County

– Population: 8,560

– Median home value: $117,300 (88% own)

– Median rent: $455 (12% rent)

– Median household income: $45,545

– Top places to live: West Union (B)

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Fayette County

– Population: 43,576

– Median home value: $91,300 (77% own)

– Median rent: $639 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $41,394

– Top places to live: Fayetteville (B), Smithers (C+), Oak Hill (C+)

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Mason County

– Population: 26,820

– Median home value: $87,600 (79% own)

– Median rent: $615 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $46,078

– Top places to live: Point Pleasant (B-), New Haven (C+), Gallipolis Ferry (C+)

O Palsson // Flickr

#17. Kanawha County

– Population: 183,279

– Median home value: $112,500 (69% own)

– Median rent: $747 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $46,639

– Top places to live: South Charleston (A-), Charleston (A-), Cross Lanes (B+)

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cabell County

– Population: 94,339

– Median home value: $124,500 (62% own)

– Median rent: $748 (38% rent)

– Median household income: $40,028

– Top places to live: Barboursville (B+), Pea Ridge (B+), Culloden (B)

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#15. Brooke County

– Population: 22,459

– Median home value: $93,200 (76% own)

– Median rent: $607 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $51,496

– Top places to live: Follansbee (B-), Wellsburg (B-), Hooverson Heights (C+)

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Raleigh County

– Population: 75,252

– Median home value: $108,700 (73% own)

– Median rent: $693 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $43,748

– Top places to live: Shady Spring (B), Beckley (B), Crab Orchard (B-)

Roger B Wise // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Putnam County

– Population: 56,610

– Median home value: $167,300 (82% own)

– Median rent: $831 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $60,097

– Top places to live: Winfield (A), Teays Valley (A), Hurricane (A-)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Nicholas County

– Population: 25,078

– Median home value: $95,100 (79% own)

– Median rent: $601 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $40,086

– Top places to live: Summersville (B), Craigsville (C+), Richwood (C)

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Harrison County

– Population: 67,908

– Median home value: $117,900 (74% own)

– Median rent: $767 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $53,022

– Top places to live: Bridgeport (A), Clarksburg (B+), Shinnston (B)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Taylor County

– Population: 16,864

– Median home value: $107,000 (78% own)

– Median rent: $652 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $48,578

– Top places to live: Grafton (B+)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Summers County

– Population: 12,848

– Median home value: $92,200 (76% own)

– Median rent: $685 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $38,187

– Top places to live: Hinton (C+)

Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Greenbrier County

– Population: 35,155

– Median home value: $124,000 (72% own)

– Median rent: $681 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $40,200

– Top places to live: Lewisburg (B+), Ronceverte (B), White Sulphur Springs (B-)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Mercer County

– Population: 59,919

– Median home value: $96,700 (70% own)

– Median rent: $672 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $40,784

– Top places to live: Athens (A), Bluefield (B), Princeton (B-)

jpmueller99 from Shenandoah Valley of VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Pocahontas County

– Population: 8,450

– Median home value: $121,700 (82% own)

– Median rent: $622 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $41,882

– Top places to live: Durbin (C+), Marlinton (C+), Hillsboro (C)

Canva

#5. Tucker County

– Population: 6,982

– Median home value: $121,600 (79% own)

– Median rent: $552 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $49,118

– Top places to live: Parsons (B-), Davis (C+), Thomas (C+)

Canva

#4. Wood County

– Population: 84,960

– Median home value: $124,200 (71% own)

– Median rent: $713 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $47,321

– Top places to live: Vienna (A), Williamstown (A), Washington (B+)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Ritchie County

– Population: 9,844

– Median home value: $96,700 (80% own)

– Median rent: $608 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $43,577

– Top places to live: Pennsboro (B), Ellenboro (C+), Cairo (C+)

Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#2. Ohio County

– Population: 42,143

– Median home value: $123,900 (70% own)

– Median rent: $667 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $50,584

– Top places to live: Bethlehem (A), Wheeling (A-), Clearview (A-)

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Hancock County

– Population: 29,383

– Median home value: $93,000 (73% own)

– Median rent: $658 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $45,763

– Top places to live: Weirton (B+), Chester (C+), Newell (C)