CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When you are craving a sweet treat, here is where you can get the best ice cream and gelato in Charleston and Huntington.

Rankings were picked by their average score based on Google, Facebook and Yelp ratings. To be eligible, the shops had to have a Charleston or Huntington address. They also had to sell a cold or ice cream-like desert.

1. Scooby’s Icy Treats

Location: 1007 Bigley Ave., Charleston

Average: 5/5

5/5 Google: 5/5

5/5 Facebook: 5/5

5/5 Yelp: N/A

2. Dancing Dog Ice Cream

Location: 201 Washington St. W., Charleston

Average: 4.97/5

4.97/5 Google: 4.9/5

4.9/5 Facebook: 5/5

5/5 Yelp: 5/5

2. The Chill Zone

Location: 6206 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington

Average: 4.97/5

4.97/5 Google: 5/5

5/5 Facebook: 4.9/5

4.9/5 Yelp: 5/5

3. Caffe Romeo

Location: 1026 Bridge Rd., Charleston

Average: 4.77/5

4.77/5 Google: 4.9/5

4.9/5 Facebook: 4.4/5

4.4/5 Yelp: 5/5

4. Shape Shop Cafe

Location: 706 Central Ave., Charleston

Average: 4.7/5

4.7/5 Google: 4.6/5

4.6/5 Facebook: 4.8/5

4.8/5 Yelp: N/A

5. Austin’s at the Market

Location: 809 3rd Ave., Huntington

Average: 4.67/5

4.67/5 Google: 4.8/5

4.8/5 Facebook: 4.2/5

4.2/5 Yelp: 5/5

5. The Peach Cobbler Factory

Location: 585 5th St. W., Huntington

Average: 4.67/5

4.67/5 Google: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Facebook: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Yelp: 5/5

6. Frios Gourmet Pops

Location: 5340 US-60 Suite 110, Huntington

Average: 4.63/5

4.63/5 Google: 3.9/5

3.9/5 Facebook: 5/5

5/5 Yelp: 5/5

6. Stellas Gelato/Speciality Market

Location: 202 Hale St., Charleston

Average: 4.63/5

4.63/5 Google: 4.6/5

4.6/5 Facebook: 4.8/5

4.8/5 Yelp: 4.5/5

6. Huskey’s Dairy Bar (Huntington)

Location: 1242 Washington Ave., Huntington

Average: 4.63/5

4.63/5 Google: 4.6/5

4.6/5 Facebook: 4.3/5

4.3/5 Yelp: 5/5

7. Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream

Location: 225 Capitol St., Charleston

Average: 4.53/5

4.53/5 Google: 4.7/5

4.7/5 Facebook: 4.4/5

4.4/5 Yelp: 4.5/5

8. Huskey’s Dairy Bar (Charleston)

Location: 2422 7th Ave., Charleston

Average: 4.4/5

4.4/5 Google: 4.3/5

4.3/5 Facebook: N/A

N/A Yelp: 4.5/5

9. Donut Connection (Spring Street)

Location: 117 Spring St., Charleston

Average: 4.17/5

4.17/5 Google: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Facebook: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Yelp: 3.5/5

9. Paradise Donuts

Location: 5222 US-60, Huntington

Average: 4.17/5

4.17/5 Google: 4.3/5

4.3/5 Facebook: 4.7/5

4.7/5 Yelp: 3.5/5

10. Donut Connection (MacCorkle Avenue)

Location: 3509 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston

Average: 4.07/5

4.07/5 Google: 4.4/5

4.4/5 Facebook: 4.8/5

4.8/5 Yelp: 3/5

Baskin-Robbins (MacCorkle Avenue)

Location: 4120 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston