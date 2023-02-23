CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When you are craving a sweet treat, here is where you can get the best ice cream and gelato in Charleston and Huntington.
Rankings were picked by their average score based on Google, Facebook and Yelp ratings. To be eligible, the shops had to have a Charleston or Huntington address. They also had to sell a cold or ice cream-like desert.
1. Scooby’s Icy Treats
Location: 1007 Bigley Ave., Charleston
- Average: 5/5
- Google: 5/5
- Facebook: 5/5
- Yelp: N/A
2. Dancing Dog Ice Cream
Location: 201 Washington St. W., Charleston
- Average: 4.97/5
- Google: 4.9/5
- Facebook: 5/5
- Yelp: 5/5
2. The Chill Zone
Location: 6206 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington
- Average: 4.97/5
- Google: 5/5
- Facebook: 4.9/5
- Yelp: 5/5
3. Caffe Romeo
Location: 1026 Bridge Rd., Charleston
- Average: 4.77/5
- Google: 4.9/5
- Facebook: 4.4/5
- Yelp: 5/5
4. Shape Shop Cafe
Location: 706 Central Ave., Charleston
- Average: 4.7/5
- Google: 4.6/5
- Facebook: 4.8/5
- Yelp: N/A
5. Austin’s at the Market
Location: 809 3rd Ave., Huntington
- Average: 4.67/5
- Google: 4.8/5
- Facebook: 4.2/5
- Yelp: 5/5
5. The Peach Cobbler Factory
Location: 585 5th St. W., Huntington
- Average: 4.67/5
- Google: 4.5/5
- Facebook: 4.5/5
- Yelp: 5/5
6. Frios Gourmet Pops
Location: 5340 US-60 Suite 110, Huntington
- Average: 4.63/5
- Google: 3.9/5
- Facebook: 5/5
- Yelp: 5/5
6. Stellas Gelato/Speciality Market
Location: 202 Hale St., Charleston
- Average: 4.63/5
- Google: 4.6/5
- Facebook: 4.8/5
- Yelp: 4.5/5
6. Huskey’s Dairy Bar (Huntington)
Location: 1242 Washington Ave., Huntington
- Average: 4.63/5
- Google: 4.6/5
- Facebook: 4.3/5
- Yelp: 5/5
7. Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream
Location: 225 Capitol St., Charleston
- Average: 4.53/5
- Google: 4.7/5
- Facebook: 4.4/5
- Yelp: 4.5/5
8. Huskey’s Dairy Bar (Charleston)
Location: 2422 7th Ave., Charleston
- Average: 4.4/5
- Google: 4.3/5
- Facebook: N/A
- Yelp: 4.5/5
9. Donut Connection (Spring Street)
Location: 117 Spring St., Charleston
- Average: 4.17/5
- Google: 4.5/5
- Facebook: 4.5/5
- Yelp: 3.5/5
9. Paradise Donuts
Location: 5222 US-60, Huntington
- Average: 4.17/5
- Google: 4.3/5
- Facebook: 4.7/5
- Yelp: 3.5/5
10. Donut Connection (MacCorkle Avenue)
Location: 3509 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston
- Average: 4.07/5
- Google: 4.4/5
- Facebook: 4.8/5
- Yelp: 3/5
Baskin-Robbins (MacCorkle Avenue)
Location: 4120 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston
- Average: 4.07/5
- Google: 4.5/5
- Facebook: 4.7/5
- Yelp: 3/5