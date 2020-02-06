Big changes proposed for WV medical cannabis law

Medical cannabis may be legal in West Virginia, but its is still not available, due to hiccups in the implementation of the law. Depsite that, the House of Delegates Rule Making Committee already wants to change the law, to allow the sale of marijuana flowers that are currently banned. Most medical cannabis states allow the flowers.

“In states that have successful medical cannabis programs, they allow patients more options. And we’re just allowing the patient to purchase the plant in its natural unprocessed form. That’s all,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

Other advocates say selling the flowers can lead to lower prices, since more of the plant is being used to make medicine.

“Flower is a key component. In the State of Ohio, 80 percent of their sales comes from flower. So without the selling of flower, patients aren’t going to want this product, and this industry is going to fall on its face,” said Michael Haid, a medical cannabis lobbyist.

But critics are not convinced. They want to be able to ask more questions and look at more research before casting a vote.

“I have serious concerns of any expansion, especially when it doesn’t come through the health committee and other places where we have the ability to really study the issues,” said Del. Jim Butler, (R) Mason.

There were efforts to allow the sales of edible or smokable medical cannabis products, but they are still blocked.

“While the vote to expanding medical cannabis to include flower sales passed the House Rule Making Committee, it still has to pass the full House and Senate before it becomes law,” said Mark Curtis 13 News Chief Political Reporter.