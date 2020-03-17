Big concerns over how Covid-19 will affect businesses

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — While some businesses have temporarily shut their doors, others are trying new strategies to boost business. “Folklore Music Exchange” on Charleston’s West Side is encouraging internet sales, for customers that might be reluctant to shop in public.

“We do have a website, so if you do want to call, you can actually order online, or you can call into the store. We’re offering curbside deliveries,” said Justin Puett, owner of “Folklore Music Exchange.”

Many restaurants are also gearing up for increased carry-out and delivery orders. Now that they’ve been told to temporarily halt in-house dining, they want people to know their kitchens will remain open.

“Obviously we are still going to do Charleston-2-Go, which is our exclusive delivery system. We also, of course, do carry-out. And if our customers are not comfortable coming in, we’re more than happy to do curbside service,” said David Haden, general manager of Gonzoburger and Mi Cocina De Amor.

The State Chamber of Commerce is also offering to help businesses, big and small. It has added a Coronavirus information page on its website and is encouraging businesses and shoppers to try more online commerce.

“I have found that going online and an online presence, is working for at least some of our particularly retail outlets,” said Steve Roberts, president of West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

There is hope there will be small business loans available for companies that may be in danger of closing for good, because of the crisis.

“The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce is also asking state government and Congress to relax the waiting period for people to qualify for unemployment benefits. That’s so displaced workers can get helped as soon as possible, said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories