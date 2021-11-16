Big jump in childhood COVID-19 cases nationwide and in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There is a growing national concern about a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases among our children, and it’s a spike also reflected in West Virginia.

Nationwide there have been 6.6 million pediatric cases of coronavirus. In the past two weeks, childhood cases spiked nationally by 22%. In the Mountain State, 27% of new positive cases this past week were in the age group of 20 and younger. Doctors are saying the best answer is to get more kids, ages 5 and older, vaccinated.

“So far we’ve had excellent response with no major complications here in Kanawha County. And really there’s a lot of kids rolling up their sleeves because they want to be back in school. They don’t want to be pulled out for quarantine or other issues,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

In the older population, things look much better with 83% of them being fully vaccinated, and many are now getting booster shots.

“They say it loses its effectiveness after six months, so I came down to get the shot,” said Isaiah Larch, who got his booster shot.

And now anyone age 18 and older in West Virginia, may get the booster dose.

“You know hypertension, obesity, heart disease. So most of our population would qualify, so I would agree that everyone who needs to get their booster shot, needs to go out there and get it,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia Public Health Officer.

As of today, only 51,000 people in West Virginia have received a booster dose. That’s just 6% of those who are eligible.

“Public health officials say it’s important to get as many people vaccinated as possible, in all age groups, before next week’s Thanksgiving holiday.,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.