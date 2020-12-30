Big leadership changes coming to West Virginia Legislature

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When the 2021 West Virginia Legislative Session begins, there will be big changes in leadership. Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael lost his primary, so fellow Republican Amy Nichole Grady takes Carmichael’s seat. The new Senate President is Berkeley County’s Craig Blair. He’s best remembered in 2020 for surviving a horrific car accident, that laid him up for weeks.

“I am confident. I could not be more proud or happy to pass the gavel to my, to one of my all time best friends, Craig Blair. The people of West Virginia will get to know him,” said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Jackson – Senate President.

And it’s not just the majority leadership. Minority Whip Corey Palumbo, chose not to seek reelection.

“It’s going to be the end of an 18-year run for me, but it’s been great. It’s been a great honor to serve the people of Kanawha County and West Virginia,” said State Sen. Corey Palumbo, (D) Kanawha.

All say one of their final accomplishments was reforming the state’s overwhelmed foster care system with 7-thousand children. Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso departs after 30 years.

“It was a slow session. We did get some things done with foster children and we’re happy about that… well you know, its been 30 years That’s a career,” said State Sen. Roman Prezioso, (D) Marion.

Greenbrier County Senator Steven Baldwin is the new Minority Leader. Cabell County Democrat Mike Woelfel, is the new Minority Whip.

“Among the items likely to come before this new Legislature, more education reforms, more broadband expansion, and even an effort to eliminate the State Income Tax,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.