CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A bill that aims to fight abuse of students in special education classrooms in West Virginia took a step forward on Thursday.

House Bill 3271 passed the House of Delegates on Monday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The bill would require audio-recording devices in bathrooms that are adjacent to special education classrooms.

Craig and Beth Bowden testified in favor of the bill. Their child was physically and verbally abused while attending Holz Elementary School in Charleston.

The teacher, Nancy Boggs, pleaded guilty to the abuse in May 2022 and was sentenced to 10 years in jail in August 2022.