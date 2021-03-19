Bill restricts transgenders from playing sports in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A bill moving through the West Virginia Legislature would place new restrictions on transgender student athletes.

House Bill 3293 would only allow “single-sex participation in interscholastic athletics”.

Bill supporters believe transgender athletes have an unfair advantage over non-transgender athletes.

Bill Sponsor, Del. Caleb Hanna, R-Nicholas said, “look at other states and some other state championships that have been taken away from those and their biological sex from those identifying as another sex and that takes the fairness aspect away from it.”

Those against the bill believe it’s against basic human rights to keep them from playing the sport they love.

Fairness WV Executive Director, Andrew Schneider said, “they are actually pushing something that is incredibly unfair and cruel. That would basically sideline a whole group of kids just because of their gender identity.”

The bill would require birth certificates for public school admission, confirming a student’s sex at birth. Every school board would then monitor student participation in sports according to each student’s sex at the time of birth.

“Sports means a lot to a lot of families, it means a lot to our hometowns and we want to make sure we keep it sacred to those,” said Del. Hanna.

On Friday, HB 3293 passed through the House Judiciary Committee, advancing to the house floor for its first reading.

“They have it rough and to prevent them from being able to follow their friends into the sports of their choice only further isolates this already isolated group,” said Schneider.

This week, Mississippi’s Governor signed a similar bill into law. Eight other states are considering one as well. On the flip side, 16 states allow student athletes to participate in sports based on their gender identity.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.