Bill setting up online payment system goes to WV governor

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A bill that would make online payments for state or local government services available throughout West Virginia has received final legislative approval. The House of Delegates voted 98-0 Monday to approve the bill, which previously passed the state Senate. It now goes to Gov. Jim Justice for his signature.

Proposed by state Treasurer Riley Moore’s office, the bill would require county and local governments to give residents and businesses the option by March 2023 to make payments online through the treasurer’s electronic payment system. It includes payments of taxes, fees and fines. Payments also could still be made by person or by mail.