Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Bill setting up online payment system goes to WV governor

West Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

USA, West Virginia, Charleston, West Virginia State Capitol, exterior

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A bill that would make online payments for state or local government services available throughout West Virginia has received final legislative approval. The House of Delegates voted 98-0 Monday to approve the bill, which previously passed the state Senate. It now goes to Gov. Jim Justice for his signature.

Proposed by state Treasurer Riley Moore’s office, the bill would require county and local governments to give residents and businesses the option by March 2023 to make payments online through the treasurer’s electronic payment system. It includes payments of taxes, fees and fines. Payments also could still be made by person or by mail.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS