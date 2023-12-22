MIAMI (AP) — Electric scooter company Bird Global announced Wednesday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection in an attempt to stabilize its wobbly finances.

The move marks a sobering comedown for a formerly high-flying startup that was trying to make it easier to get around big cities in an environmentally friendly way with its fleet of electric scooters. The concept attracted about $500 million in investments from prominent Silicon Valley venture capital firms such as Sequoia Capital and Accel Partners before becoming a publicly traded company in 2021.

Bird Global brought its scooters to Charleston, West Virginia this past summer. Charleston City Council reached an agreement with Bird, a scooter rental company, in May 2023. As part of the deal, Bird supplied 150 scooters for people in the city to ride. They became available to ride in July.

Now, the Miami-based company finds itself struggling to survive after losing more than $430 million since the end of 2021.

Bird has lined up $25 million in financing from MidCap Financial, a division of Apollo Global Management, as it tries to reorganize under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Florida.

Michael Washinushi, Bird’s interim CEO, predicted the company will be able to bounce back and continue its “mission to make cities more livable” by providing vehicles that don’t clog the roads nor burn fuel. But investors seemed doubtful as Bird’s stock lost nearly 80% of its remaining value Wednesday to close at 8 cents per share, a far cry from its price of about $154 at the end of 2021.

The company released a statement that “Bird will operate as usual during this process, maintaining the same service for its riders and upholding its commitments to partner cities, fleet managers, and employees.” This means, at this time, there should be no impact to the Bird scooters in Charleston.

At this time, the City of Charleston says Bird has told city officials a current “pause” on Bird scooters is due to weather as temperatures below freezing can be “detrimental to the batteries” and limits the range and charge capacity, which could degrade the batteries’ lifespan. The company says it “looks forward to continuing to serve the city and residents of Charleston as the season turns.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report