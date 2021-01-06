Bishop in WV asks for prayers of peace amid protests

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK/AP) – Following protests that put the U.S. Capitol Building on lockdown this afternoon, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia Michie Klusmeyer released a statement asking for prayers for peace and safety.

Congress began a joint session at 1 p.m. to count and confirm the Electoral College vote won by President-elect Joe Biden, while thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied near the White House. After protesters breached security and went inside the building, the break-out session debate over an objection to the Arizona Electoral College results was called to recess and lawmakers were evacuated.

Police told Congress members inside the House chamber to put on gas masks after tear gas dispersed in Capitol Rotunda. Several lawmakers took to social media to condemn the actions of the protesters.

During the protests, a woman inside the capitol was shot and has died. The Metropolitan Police Department said it was taking the lead on the shooting investigation, but provide details about the circumstances of the shooting.

The scene at the Capitol has since been secured.

Read Bishop Klusmeyer’s full statement below:

Like many of you, I am aware and sit in shock of what has taken place in our National Capitol. I am beyond saddened by the sights coming over the internet…sights I have never seen in my life–nor did I ever imagine I would see in our country. For several months, we have heard from various sources about the need for a peaceful, orderly transfer of power after our Presidential election. No one could have imagined this is what our country would look like, two weeks before the Inauguration. I ask your prayers. I ask your prayers for our Congress, and the President of the United States. I ask your prayers for the President-elect. I ask your prayers for those who will work for the protection of our lawmakers, and those who work and live in Washington DC. I ask your prayers for this nation and that a spirit of respect and civility will reign. I ask your prayers for God’s Spirit of peace and love to transform the spirits of evil and harm. I ask your prayers for safety and law and order. I ask your hearts to join me as I pray: Lord God, in our prayers for our country, we remember especially the people who powerfully influence the life of society: Those who fashion our politics, Those who frame and administer our laws, Those who mold public opinion through social media, the press, radio and television, Those who write and speak what many read and hear. May all recognize their responsibility to you and to the nation; may people be influenced for what it good, not evil, for what is true, not false; for the glory of your Name. Amen. Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of WV Michie Klusmeyer