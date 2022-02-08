Black delegate sent racist email opposing abortion

Editor’s note: The following story may be disturbing for some viewers.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s only Black female delegate has received a racist email that left her “outraged.”

On the first day of Black History Month, Delegate Danielle Walker (D-Monongalia County) received an email with an image showing a member of the Ku Klux Klan wearing a white robe and hood. The disturbing message in the text on that image read: “What do you think the coward hiding under his dunce cap and face mask thinks every time he hears a Black child has been aborted? Be pro-life as if your race depended on it.”

Walker says she believes she is being targeted because she introduced a bill intended to strengthen abortion rights. Walker tells 13 News that while she received the email on Feb. 1, she “took a couple of days to sit on it” due to fear.

“I had to really understand ‘Why would someone send this? To only me?'” Walker said. “I started asking questions to my fellow colleagues, ‘Did you receive any type of emails directing any hate towards you?’ And the answer was simply ‘no.’ So it was a targeted email.”

13 News cannot confirm with absolute certainty that the pro-life group alleged to have sent the email to Walker were the ones responsible for the email. In fact, one member of that group has denied that they sent the message.

While the source of the email is still not confirmed, Richard Demoske, Chapter President of Berkeley County’s chapter of West Virginians for Life, Berkeley County Right to Life is apologizing for creating and posting the same racist image on the group’s Facebook page. He is also resigning from his position.

Many pro-life supporters are condemning the picture on social media. They say that even if oppose abortion, this is not the type of message to make that point.