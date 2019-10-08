Blackhawk Mining idling 3 mines, sending 342 WARN notices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WOWK) — Blackhawk Mining LLC announced the idling of three underground coal mines and two preparation plants in Logan and Mingo Counties, West Virginia. The mine closures will result in the immediate issuance of WARN notices to 342 employees.

The affected operations are:

Washington Underground Mine, Logan County, WV Muddy Bridge Underground Mine, Logan County, WV Buffalo Underground Mine, Logan County, WV Fanco Preparation Plant and Loadout, Logan County, WV Mingo 1 Preparation Plant and Mingo 2 (Scaggs) Loadout, Mingo County, WV

Blackhawk says the impacted employees are encouraged to apply for open positions elsewhere within the company. Permanent workforce reductions associated with the WARN notice are expected in early December 2019.

Blackhawk Mining says they are also idling operations at the No. 8 Underground Mine, a contract mine in Mingo County, WV. The idled operations primarily produce High Vol A metallurgical coal for sale to domestic and international coke makers and steel producers.

According to Blackhawk Mining, the mines produced approximately 1.3mm tons of coal in 2018. They say recent weakness in global coal markets, and the corresponding drop in prices to three-year lows, is the reason for the idling.

Blackhawk is a privately owned coal mining and marketing company headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. The company operates ten mining complexes across West Virginia and Kentucky. Blackhawk primarily sells metallurgical coal to a diverse array of domestic and international steel-producers and industrial customers.