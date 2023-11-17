CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree arrived in Washington, D.C. from West Virginia on Friday, but West Virginians can still purchase commemorative ornaments that were made right here in the tree’s home state.

This year was the first time that West Virginia provided the tree since 1976. The 63-foot Norway spruce was cut from the Monongahela National Forest in Randolph County and then toured around West Virginia so people across the state would be involved.

When a state provides the tree, it also gets to make the commemorative ornament for the year, and Milton-based Blenko Glass Company created this year’s handmade piece. The ornament will be on the tree during the capitol tree lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 24.

2023 commemorative U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree ornament (Courtesy: Blenko Glass Company)

“Blenko is over-the-moon proud to partner with Choose Outdoors and the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to be the maker of the commemorative ornament,” the company said in a Facebook post.

The ornament depicts the tree, a sign for the Monongahela National Forest and a cardinal along with the words “Monongahela National Forest 2023 US Capitol Christmas Tree.” The glass piece comes in Blenko’s signature tangerine color and costs $18 on Blenko’s website.

Other holiday items available from Blenko this year include a variety of ornaments, nightlights and candy bowls and display items like glass Christmas trees and penguins.