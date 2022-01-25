All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Bluefield man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a minor

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A Mercer County man was arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a minor and running from law enforcement.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department attempted to arrest Christopher Hinton, 31, following a sexual abuse investigation and found footprints in the snow leading away from a trailer. Deputies said with the help of K-9 unit Buster, they found him an hour later approximately three miles away.

Hinton was charged with first-degree sexual assault. On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Hinton was arraigned and held on a $50,000 cash-only bond. He is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.

If convicted, Hinton could potentially face 25 to 100 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS