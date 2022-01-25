Bluefield man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a minor

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A Mercer County man was arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a minor and running from law enforcement.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department attempted to arrest Christopher Hinton, 31, following a sexual abuse investigation and found footprints in the snow leading away from a trailer. Deputies said with the help of K-9 unit Buster, they found him an hour later approximately three miles away.

Hinton was charged with first-degree sexual assault. On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Hinton was arraigned and held on a $50,000 cash-only bond. He is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.

If convicted, Hinton could potentially face 25 to 100 years in prison.