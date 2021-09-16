Bluefield Oyster Dinner canceled because of COVID

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The Bluefield Oyster Dinner, scheduled to be held this upcoming Thursday, has been canceled. The cancellation is due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The dinner was planned for October 21, 2021 at the Brushfork Armory. Wilson Butt, a member of the Bluefield Shrine Club, said the reason was because of COVID-19 concerns.

This event wasn’t held last year for the same reason.