BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield State College now has the tools to save someone from an overdose.

The Be the One initiative created by the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Program and the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute focuses on opioid overdose prevention and encourages the campus community to “be the one” to save lives.

Opioid overdose rescue kits are housed throughout the college dorm. Resident Assistants with the college are trained every semester on how to use them.

Ron Shidemantel, Dean of Students at the college says it’s great to have the kits and help nearby in the case an overdose happens.

“Fortunately, [at] Bluefield State College our residence hall is connected to the emergency room of Bluefield City. So, we have emergency [services] right here on the campus that can assist in these situations,” Shidemantel said.

The rescue kits contain two doses of Naloxone and training materials to help administer the medication.