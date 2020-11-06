Bluefield, WV man arrested in Bland County murder investigation

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020: An arrest is made in an investigation into human remains found in Bland County, Virginia. Gilbert Lee Riggs, 58, of Bluefield, WV is facing charges of Second Degree Murder and Hit-and-Run.

Riggs was arrested by West Virginia State Troopers at his home on Thursday, Nov. 5. The body was found at 8:42 a.m. on Thursday. It was located near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail. That is off the Bastian exit of I-77.

Troopers said it was a woman’s body. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is waiting for positive identification from the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke.

Riggs is being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail. He is waiting to be extradited to Virginia.

WYTHEVILLE, VA (AP) – 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020: Virginia State Troopers are looking into the discovery of human remains near Interstate 77 in Bland County. A news release from state police stated officers were notified of the discovery of human remains near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off exit 58 on I-77.

State police said the remains appear to be that of a female and were located at the edge of a gravel lot adjacent to a gas station. The body has been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

