Bluefield, WV Police Department opens applications, features a sign-on bonus

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department opened their application process for potential officers to join their team.

The police department is accepting applications through January 7, 2022.

They offer a $2,500 sign-on bonus for all West Virginia Certified Police Officers. All applicants are required to have a high school diploma or a GED equivalent. According to the job posting, applicants must be able to frequently lift or move ten pounds and occasionally lift or move 130 pounds.

Probationary officers are required to attend, complete and pass 16 weeks of training at the West Virginia State Police Academy. Probationary officers’ pay starts at $15.21 per hour and Certified Police officers’ starting pay is $16.56 per hour.

To apply, visit the City of Bluefield Municipal Complex located at 200 Rogers Street in Bluefield, West Virginia. Those interested can request an online application by email at rluther@bluewv.org.