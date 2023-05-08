CINCINNATI (WOWK) — Bob Huggins, the West Virginia University head men’s basketball coach, used a homophobic slur on a Cincinnati sports radio show on Monday.

You can listen to the audio, posted by Awful Announcing on Twitter, by clicking here.

Bob Huggins released a statement through the WVU Men’s Basketball Twitter page.

Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University. During the conversation, I used a completely insentitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University. As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.

Bob Huggins, West Virginia University head men’s basketball coach