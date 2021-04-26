Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Body discovered in woods believed to be missing person

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Police are investigating a body that was discovered in Cabell County.

According to police, the body was discovered in a wooded area in the Altizer neighborhood Monday morning around 9 a.m. between 8th and 10th streets.

Officials believe the body is that of a missing person from Cabell County.

Huntington Police detectives and the Forensic Investigation Unit are assisting troopers with the investigation of the scene where the body was found.

They do not believe there is any safety concerns for the public.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS