Body discovered in woods believed to be missing person

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Police are investigating a body that was discovered in Cabell County.

According to police, the body was discovered in a wooded area in the Altizer neighborhood Monday morning around 9 a.m. between 8th and 10th streets.

Officials believe the body is that of a missing person from Cabell County.

Huntington Police detectives and the Forensic Investigation Unit are assisting troopers with the investigation of the scene where the body was found.

They do not believe there is any safety concerns for the public.