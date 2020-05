CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A body has been discovered behind a convenience store in Clay County.

According to dispatchers, a body was discovered just after 8 pm behind the Big Otter Go-Mart, located just off of I-79 off of Route 36.

There is no word on whether the incident is considered suspicious at this time, but West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as new details emerge.