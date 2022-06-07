UPDATE: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 3:45 PM: WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — According to Chief Scott Teubert, of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department, the body found on Monday, June 6 has been identified.

According to police, John H. Deaver, 65, was identified by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston. Deaver, who had dementia, was reported missing by family on May 28, 2022.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the White Sulphur Springs Police Department at 304-536-1466.

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched Monday, June 6 at 11:45 a.m., to the Caldwell area after receiving a report of a body found.

On the embankment of Howard’s Creek, along Camp Ann Bailey Road, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Team processed the scene and was able to retrieve the body and transport it to the State Medical Examiners Office in Charleston for identification and cause of death.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.