ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – St. Albans Police are investigating after a body was found in the Kanawha River on Saturday evening.

According to Metro 911, the call came in just after 6:15 P.M. The caller reported the body at Roadside Park near the boat ramp.

As of 7 P.M. the scene had been cleared, according to our reporter on scene.

St. Albans Police are still investigating.