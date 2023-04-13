MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant.

The city of Martinsburg says the body was found Thursday in a waste tank adjacent to the treatment plant. The waste tank contains materials and impurities that are removed before the purification and distribution processes. The city says none of the water in the waste tank is reintroduced into the drinking water.

A statement from the city says the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services were contacted after the body’s discovery. The city says it has consulted with regulatory agencies to confirm the safety of the drinking water.