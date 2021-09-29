Body found near Gilmer/Braxton county line

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police have located a man’s body in a wooded area near the Gilmer/Braxton county line.

According to troopers with the Glenville detachment of the West Virginia State Police, the body of an 80-year-old was found at 10 p.m. on Monday in the Rosedale area near the Gilmer/Braxton county line.

The man was found near his campsite, and due to evidence on the scene, troopers believe the man had been hunting at the time, troopers said.

A full autopsy into the man’s cause of death is being performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston, but troopers believe it to have been of natural causes and do not suspect foul play, according to state police.